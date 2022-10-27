GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Ken Watlington’s latest “People & Places” takes him down the road to a place full of history.

He visits the Eastern Carolina Village & Farm Museum on the outskirts of Greenville. He chats with two board members, Holly Hoag and Sharon Arnold, about how this remarkable living history exhibit got started, some special events planned for the holidays, and how you can get involved and either visit or volunteer.

Click the above podcast to find out more. Go here to watch Ken’s “People & Places” story. You can find more People & Places stories and podcasts by clicking here.