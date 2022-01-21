People & Places Extra: Farmer and the Dail in Snow Hill

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — People in Eastern North Carolina love good food. They can definitely find it in Snow Hill.

Host Ken Watlington visits the Farmer and the Dail Southern Bakery and Kitchen for a conversation with owners Zac and Stacy Bailes. The husband and wife team opened the restaurant in 2017.

Learn more about how they got their start, the growing success of the restaurant, their vision for the future and what each thinks of what it’s like to own a business with your spouse.

