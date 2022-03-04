FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Opening a restaurant, or any business for that matter, can be a challenge. Doing it during the coronavirus pandemic can’t make it any easier.

Ernest Gorham did just that, opening Gorham’s Cafe in Farmville in 2021, right in the middle of the pandemic. Since first rolling the truck across Eastern North Carolina in 2015, he’s built up quite the following. So when the physical store opened up in a former gas station, success followed.

From cooking barbecue in the backyard to owning a food truck to opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant, it’s been a busy few years for Gorham’s Cafe owner. Host Ken Watlington chats with Gorham about his success, his inspiration and his plans for the future.

Click the podcast link above to listen. Click here to catch other “People & Places” podcasts and shows.