GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As part of WNCT-TV’s 70th anniversary celebration, host Ken Watlington is catching up with some former WNCT personalities and fan favorites.

This episode features Meteorologist Dontae Jones, who worked at WNCT from 2013-2018. He talks about his memories of the station and Eastern North Carolina. He and Ken shared winter weather experiences in Ohio, and some of the storms that affected ENC during his time at WNCT.

Click the above podcast to find out more. Go here to watch Ken’s “People & Places” story and to find more People & Places stories and podcasts.