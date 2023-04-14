WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re pulling up to a parking lot in Washington to visit the Perfect Perks Coffee Hut, a place putting the “small” in small business.

Host Ken Watlington chats with owner Micki Taylor Kinnion and employee Brittany Daniels about the Hut’s 8’x8′ building and what it’s like working in such close proximity. Plus, we dive into the impact the business is making on the community.

