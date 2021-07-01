People & Places Extra podcast: Duck-Rabbie Craft Brewery in Farmville

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People & Places Extra is back with a podcast and more to provide you with more details on each week’s segment.

In the inaugural episode, we go in-depth with Duck-Rabbit Craft Brewery owner and founder Paul Philippon. We touch on Paul’s roots in the craft beer industry, how he ended up starting his business in tiny Farmville and how he feels about several people who used to work for him branching out and starting their own craft breweries in Eastern North Carolina.

Plus, Paul talks about his brewery’s unique specialty – dark beer. Click the above podcast to learn more and watch his segment.

