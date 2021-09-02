People & Places Extra podcast: ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The college football season is underway and at East Carolina University, it begins again with Holton Ahlers under center.

The former D.H. Conley High School star will be the Pirates’ starting quarterback when they square off against Appalachian State Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Host Ken Watlington and special guest Brian Bailey from WNCT 9 On Your Side Sports talk about the Greenville native, shattering records in Little League Baseball and high school football and how he’s poised to do the same at East Carolina.

“People & Places” airs Thursdays during 9 On Your Side News at 5. Click here to see previous episodes and podcasts of “People & Places.”