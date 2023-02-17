ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s what started it all.

Host Ken Watlington chats with the owners of Ghost Harbor Brewing Company, Thomas and Tabitha Reese. Hear the story behind how they started Elizabeth City’s first craft brewery, how the beer scene has grown in the “Harbor of Hospitality,” and why they think supporting small businesses can make a difference in the community.

