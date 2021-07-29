People & Places Extra podcast: Kinston’s breweries

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The “Brew To You” part of “People & Places” tour wraps up with a stop in Kinston.

We sit down with Trent Mooring, co-owner of one of North Carolina’s most recognizable craft beer brands, Mother Earth Brewing. We talk about the company’s expansion to spirits, hard seltzer, and even the hotel business.

Plus, how Mother Earth shifted to making hand sanitizer at the start of the COVID pandemic.

We also head across town to chat with Big Game Brewing owner/brewer Aaron Avery about The Beer Barn’s success in ENC.