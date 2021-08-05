People & Places Extra podcast: La Casetta Restaurant in Bethel

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Our “People & Places” weekly segment just completed its “Brew to You” series of some of the craft breweries in Eastern North Carolina. Now, we turn our attention to a great restaurant you need to check out in Bethel.

Host Ken Watlington catches up with Giuseppe and Angela Amato, the owners of La Casetta Italian Restaurant in Bethel The restaurant opened in the small town of 1,600 back in 2002 and has garnered a huge following along the way.

They talk about why they moved from Sicily to Eastern North Carolina to open the restaurant and why they think it’s become a destination for food lovers in the area. Plus, hear from a few customers on why they love the food and the family atmosphere.

Click the podcast to learn more and to get a preview of Ken’s latest “People & Places” feature, which will air Thursday during 9 On Your Side News at 5.