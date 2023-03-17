GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You’ve seen how good of a place LookAtDatDer BBQ Housing & Catering is. Now is your chance to hear more about it.

This episode visits the hidden Greenville gem with its one-of-a-kind name. Host Ken Watlington sits down with owner Ivan Hawkins to talk about the origin of the name, his love of cooking good food, why it’s important to feed those in his community, and much more.

