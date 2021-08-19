People & Places Extra podcast: Shaw’s Barbecue House in Williamston

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Barbecue is one of the things that makes this state so great. In Eastern North Carolina, we have many wonderful places to choose from.

Eastern North Carolina barbecue is the focus of this week’s episode as host Ken Watlington catches up with Gary Manning, the new owner of Shaw’s Barbecue House in Williamston. Gary explains why he got out of construction to chase a life-long dream of running a restaurant. Plus, how he’s mixing barbecue tradition with a contemporary flair, like their popular barbecue egg rolls!

Click the above podcast to get a preview of “People & Places,” which airs Thursday during 9 On Your Side News at 5.

