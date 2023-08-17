GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County native Rachel Harris is giving new meaning to the phrase “from one end to the other.”

Host Ken Watlington catches up with Harris, who just finished a solo drive from Mexico to Alaska. The 22-year-old shares some of her travel experiences and how her journey is inspiring others. Plus, Rachel details some of the things that can go wrong when you’re out and about in the wilderness and what trip she hopes to make in the future.

Click the above podcast to find out more. Go here to watch Ken’s “People & Places” story and to find more People & Places stories and podcasts.

Check out her social media links:

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnXYKAg1Nkh9blDMdoIK08A

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/sunnrayy/

TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@sunnraayy