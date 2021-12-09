People & Places Extra: Rehoboth Church Preservation Society in Roper

ROPER, N.C. (WNCT) — A 170-year-old church in Washington County is getting some extra attention, thanks to one woman.

Host Ken Watlington sits down for a conversation with Chris Barber, chair of the Rehoboth Church Preservation Society in Roper. Rehoboth Church first opened in 1853 and still holds several services a year. Find out more about the passion Chris has to keep the historic church part of the community and how you can get involved and help.

