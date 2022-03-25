GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You won’t necessarily step back in time when you visit The Alley On Cooper in Winterville. But it’s pretty close.

WNCT goes vintage with a trip to the antique store. We chat with the owners, husband and wife Jeff & Anita Cox. Learn more about why they decided to open up in Winterville and the uniqueness of their building. Plus, how Anita’s upbringing shaped the path she’s on today.

