AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a place in Greene County that’s doing so much for so many.

The Refuge is a camp aimed at giving children from all walks of life a chance to have fun. Host Ken Watlington chats with Sammy & Desta Hudson, the folks behind The Refuge in Greene County.

The Hudsons are also foster parents and talk about their experiences with Methodist Home For Children in getting assistance in their efforts to foster.

