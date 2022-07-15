WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The “Brew To You” tour is back, highlighting the impact craft breweries are making across Eastern North Carolina.

The latest stop was in historic Washington. Host Ken Watlington chats with Tim Jackson and Belinda Summerlin, owners of Two Rivers Alehouse. Learn more about the brewery’s beginnings, something unique they’re serving up and the overall excitement about the future of downtown Washington.

