GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — He’s the man behind the #PlatformForGood movement across Greenville.

People & Places host Ken Watlington chats with restaurant owner Yordanys “Jay” Bastardo about coming to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic and opening two restaurants, the challenges he faced when he took ownership of Greenville breakfast staple Harvey’s and how he uses his platform to help those in need across the community.

