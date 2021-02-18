State of Farming podcast: Local farmer shares personal experience with COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As part of our series of stories on the status of different parts of Eastern North Carolina a year after the coronavirus pandemic, we are also including a podcast as something extra for each story.

9OYS’s Ariana Kraft spoke with Larry Boyd, a Beaufort County farmer who kept busy despite him and his wife being diagnosed with COVID-19. Kraft shares his personal experience with COVID-19 and the pandemic.

Boyd is a third-generation farmer and has felt the impact of the coronavirus. He explains how he caught the virus himself, the need to keep farming and what he’s hopeful for in the future.

