State of Sports podcast: How games, players and teams have changed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — WNCT continues its look at COVID-19’s impact on our state and everyday lives nearly a year into the pandemic.

It’s been a year since COVID put sports on hold, forcing massive changes for games, teams, organizations, and fans. Digital sports reporter Kelci O’Donnell looks at COVID’s impact across North Carolina, and how we have adapted to the changes.

Click the above podcast to listen and learn more.

State of Farming podcast: Local farmer shares personal experience with COVID-19

State of the Economy podcast: The pandemic’s impact on businesses