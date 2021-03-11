State of Sports podcast: How games, players and teams have changed

WNCT Podcast Network
Posted: / Updated:

(WNCT illustration)

Touchdown Friday

More Touchdown Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — WNCT continues its look at COVID-19’s impact on our state and everyday lives nearly a year into the pandemic.

It’s been a year since COVID put sports on hold, forcing massive changes for games, teams, organizations, and fans. Digital sports reporter Kelci O’Donnell looks at COVID’s impact across North Carolina, and how we have adapted to the changes.

Click the above podcast to listen and learn more.

State of Farming podcast: Local farmer shares personal experience with COVID-19

State of the Economy podcast: The pandemic’s impact on businesses

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV