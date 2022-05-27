GREENVILLE, N.C. — In the latest episode of “The Angie Q Podcast,” we continue our conversation with financial guru Shawner C.L. English.

In part two of “Financial heath, we need some help,” we’re giving you great insight into budgeting, building healthy habits, how to invest, and how saving can change your life. Financial freedom is attainable with the right mindset and right habits. The first thing you need to do is just GET started and be intentional.

Shawner C.L. English (Contributed photo)

Budgeting your funds, you can get it done, part 1

English is sharing some wisdom and best practices to help you reach a better financial foundation. Her advice and passion stems from decades worth of experience in the financial industry wearing several hats. She is passionate about helping people get through the negative effects of life’s challenges and to move forward in their lives to a place of wholeness.

If you would like to connect with Shawner, her email is shawnerenglish@gmail.com and you can also reach her at (252) 902-7623

New episodes of “The Angie Q Podcast” come every other Friday. Join the conversation!

We’d love to hear from you! Send me an email with questions you want to be answered, topics you want to hear, and if you’re interested in being a guest. Email Angie at theAngieQPodcast@gmail.com or message her on one of her social media accounts @AngieQtv