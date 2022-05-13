GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In this new episode of The Angie Q Podcast, we’re giving you the top five methods when it comes to budgeting your money in 2022. The pandemic took a toll on many people and their families these past two years, especially when it comes to finances.

Financial freedom is attainable with the right mindset and right habits. The first thing you need to do is just get started and be intentional.

This week, Angie is sharing some facts and numbers about today’s financial climate. She’ll also break down five different methods in detail for budgeting your finances to reach your own personal goals. Each method is proven to work.

This week’s episode will bring a part two where Angie will be joined by a financial expert ready to answer your questions. So please send them in to theAngieQPodcast@gmail.com or one of Angie’s social media platforms.

New episodes of “The Angie Q Podcast” come every other Friday. Join the conversation!

I’d love to hear from you! Send me an email with questions you want to be answered, topics you want to hear, and if you’re interested in being a guest.

Email Angie at theAngieQPodcast@gmail.com or message her on one of her social media accounts @AngieQtv