GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In this new episode of The Angie Q Podcast, “Homeschooling 101,” we’re giving you great insight into an option many families experienced firsthand during the pandemic.

Many parents continue to homeschool or take the “virtual route” instead of heading back into the classroom after the coronavirus pandemic. There are many factors to consider before making the decision to homeschool your child. It’s something I’m highly considering as a new mom.

This week we are joined by a mother of three, Ms. Holly Hance. Here’s a little more about Holly, in her own words:

“I have spent the last 12 years introducing myself as a “Homeschool Mom” for my three children: Hannah (16), Ben (14) and Sarah (12). I first considered homeschooling when we lived as missionaries in Japan. However, we moved back to the states earlier than expected, so I began researching school options here and wasn’t satisfied with the test scores and school rankings I found.

“It was also important to us that Christianity be the foundation of their education and that didn’t seem possible in the public school system. Unfortunately, private school for three children was more than we were able to spend. So, I began homeschooling each of my three children when they were (each) approximately five years old.

Holly Hance (Contributed photo)

Holly Hance with children Hannah, Ben and Sarah (Contributed photo)

Hannah, Ben and Sarah (Contributed photo)

Hannah, Ben and Sarah (Contributed photo)

Hannah, Ben and Sarah (Contributed photo)

“I have often said, ‘If I accomplish nothing but teaching them to love Jesus and the Bible, I’ve done enough.’ Of course, excellent academics were a close second in importance though, and all three have always maintained a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

“Homeschooling is challenging and doesn’t protect our kids from all the hard things in life, including divorce in my case, but it does provide the unique opportunity for more daily interaction to help them navigate life. Now, as all three transition out of homeschool into college, public high school and middle school, we are grateful for the time we had together and the chance homeschooling gave us to live ‘outside the box’.”

Feel free to e-mail Holly at hollywconsulting@yahoo.com with any homeschool questions you’d like to ask.

New episodes of “The Angie Q Podcast” come every other Friday. Join the conversation! We’d love to hear from you! Send us an email with questions you want to be answered, topics you want to hear and if you’re interested in being a guest.

Email Angie at theAngieQPodcast@gmail.com or message her on one of her social media accounts @AngieQtv

You can also find her podcast and subscribe through Spotify and on Apple Podcasts.