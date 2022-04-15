GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In the first episode of The Angie Q Podcast, “It’s Ok to not be OK,” we’re not holding back and we’re diving straight in when it comes to mental health.

It’s a huge topic that many avoid speaking about. Others are learning firsthand through this recent pandemic their own personal struggles. Whether you want to speak on it or not, mental health is real, and in this week’s episode, we’re reminding everyone that it is OK, to not be OK.

This week we are joined by special guest Seth Spencer. Born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska, he made his way to Florida, chasing a dream to play college basketball and a change of scenery. He’s a higher education professional with a passion for helping people transition well. As a life coach, he specializes in helping individuals identify and manage the tension in life.

Seth Spencer (Contributed photo)

From recognizing the changes in behavior to reflection and accepting your mental health condition, Seth and Angie speak on personal experiences and highlight how to regulate and nurture your current state if you’re battling with life’s curveballs. The biggest message, you are not alone, and it’s OK to NOT be ok sometimes.

CLICK HERE for the WNCT Podcast Network

You can look more into Seth’s platform Metaxis on Spotify here or on his social media platforms @metaxisco and @SethTSpencer

New episodes of “The Angie Q Podcast” come every other Friday. Join the conversation!

I’d love to hear from you! Send me an email with questions you want to be answered, topics you want to hear, and if you’re interested in being a guest.

Email Angie at theAngieQPodcast@gmail.com or message her on one of her social media accounts @AngieQtv.