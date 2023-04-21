GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In this new episode of The Angie Q Podcast, “Keeping up with the Positive Side,” we’re speaking about the everyday challenge of finding joy in the dark moments, and how to remain optimistic within everyday life as well as in our careers as journalists.

We sit down with our very own Courtney Cortright, who not only encourages a positive lifestyle but even produces and anchors her own 30-minute show “9 On the Positive Side,” which filled with feel-good news.

Reporter’s Notebook: Courtney Cortright

Courtney and Angie speak on some challenges we face as journalists when it comes to finding the bright side on some tough days. They reveal how they manage the negative weight and transform it into positive thinking. Angie also shares the latest on a recent study from the Mayo Clinic on how to bring more positivity into your everyday life.

Courtney was born and raised in Orangeburg, NY. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Quinnipiac University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Sports Studies in 2017. While there, she participated in Q-30 student media as a news segment reporter.

Before joining WNCT, Courtney worked at WABI in Bangor, Maine, for more than three and a half years. She started anchoring the weekend night shows while reporting during the week. Then, she got promoted and took over the 10 pm and 11 pm news, while also juggling reporting.

She’s an avid hiker and loves to work out. Any chance she gets, she’s outside and can’t wait to explore North Carolina.

If you see her say hello! Courtney is devoted and motivated to tell the stories of North Carolinians. You can send her your story ideas for her show “On the Positive Side” at ccortright@wnct.com. To see all new episodes, click here.

Join the conversation. We’d love to hear from you. Send me an email with questions you want to be answered, topics you want to hear, and if you’re interested in being a guest.

Email Angie at theAngieQPodcast@gmail.com or message her on one of her social media accounts @AngieQtv.