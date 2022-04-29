GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In this new episode of The Angie Q Podcast, “Motherhood Madness,” we’re breaking down the role of becoming a mom, and speaking on the highs and lows of its reality.

Whether you’re a mom, dad, or maybe thinking about preparing to give parenthood a try, with the chaos comes the purest form of love you will ever feel. Motherhood is a never-ending journey, where you are constantly learning, yet giving your best will always be enough.

This week we are joined by special guest Amanda Raagas. Parenting can be incredibly rewarding, filled with amazing and wonderful experiences. However, it can also be daunting, overwhelming, and at times lonely. As a former early childhood educator and mother to two young children, Amanda is passionate about helping others negotiate these challenging times.

Amanda Raagas (Contributed photo)

Through her social media, Amanda shares the ups and downs of motherhood, offering encouragement and a vulnerable perspective on the experience of mothering. She is an advocate for breaking generational cycles, sharing intentional parenting practices that support child development.

(Contributed photo)

She and her husband, Cyrus, live in the Pacific Northwest, where they focus on slow intentional living.

(Contributed photo)

You can often find Amanda and her family taking care of their chickens, working in the garden, homeschooling their preschooler or adventuring outdoors.

From keeping it honest about their own motherhood journeys, Angie and Amanda speak on personal experiences and highlight how to balance being “mama” and getting through the hard moments and chaos. The biggest message, through motherhood’s madness, has grace on yourself, and knowing your best is enough.

(Contributed photo)

You can look more into Amanda’s platform and upcoming projects through her social media accounts @AmandaRaagas

