GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In this episode, “Reflections of 31,” Angie takes a second to reflect on turning 31 in June. Or how she likes to say “Chapter 31.”

As Angie reflects on the great things that the years have brought, she also gets real and shares the battles.

This week Angie is encouraging her listeners that despite life’s ups and downs, take time to reflect and be grateful for their stories. Don’t hesitate to choose joy. And live the life you dreamed of.

New episodes of “The Angie Q Podcast” come every other Friday. Join the conversation!

She’d love to hear from you! Send her an email with questions you want to be answered, topics you want to hear, and if you’re interested in being a guest.

Email Angie at theAngieQPodcast@gmail.com or message her on one of her social media accounts @AngieQtv.