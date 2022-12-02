GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s a story of an underdog defeating the odds and inheriting a mental process to overcoming and excelling in life.

In this new episode of The Angie Q Podcast, “The Holliday Process: A Story and Inspiration to Always Level Up,” we’re speaking to Domonique Holliday, a local entrepreneur and veteran who made the decision to turn his life around and win. He breaks down his “Holliday Process” in perfect season.

Angie and Holliday dive deep into the mindset he had from childhood to different chapters in his life, where he had to adapt and overcome. Holliday shares his life experiences, what inspired him and who kept him going to reach great success after his deployment to Afghanistan.

In just under a decade, Holliday, the CEO and co-founder of Holliday Systems Inc., started his career in the Navy working alongside special operation groups, later became a CSM (Certified Scrum Master), agile coach, Release Train Engineer (RTE) and SAFE 5.1 certified, helping over 30 different teams and over 10 different companies delivering high-quality products.

While working as a Scrum Master, Holliday decided it was time to take his talents to a higher level and start his own company. His team strives to expand its reach into different areas of technology over the years, such as cybersecurity engineering and operations, software engineering and Development Security Operations (DevSecOps), Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) engineering and operations, and Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems engineering.

Although the company was established in 2022, they have been in the Software Development business for over 10 years.

