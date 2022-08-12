GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In this episode of The Angie Q Podcast, “The Power of Networking” we’re giving you top tips and practices to master the skills of networking. Whether you’re trying to grow your career or expanding your network in a particular industry, networking is a skill that will open many doors.

Networking doesn’t have to be intimidating. Each conversation that you engage in needs to be intentional and genuine. Networking can change your life for the better.

We are sharing some strategies and our own personal experiences with networking. We’ll also break down several different methods in detail to reach your own personal goals. Each method is proven to work.

Destiny Myles (Angie Quezada, WNCT photo)

Angie is also joined by WNCT intern, Destiny Myles, who shares her experience with networking and her advice to young professionals entering the workforce just like her. You can follow Destiny’s journey on her Instagram account @DestinyAmyaa.

New episodes of “The Angie Q Podcast” come every other Friday. Join the conversation. We’d I’d love to hear from you. Send me an email with questions you want to be answered, topics you want to hear, and if you’re interested in being a guest.

Email Angie at theAngieQPodcast@gmail.com or message us on one of her social media accounts @AngieQtv.