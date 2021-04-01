The State of Churches: Congregations staying together while worshiping apart

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — WNCT continues its look at COVID-19’s impact on our state and every day lives nearly a year into the pandemic.

Houses of worship have felt the impact of the pandemic for more than a year. At first, church doors were shut to help stop to spread of the virus, but amazingly it opened a new opportunity to spread the word.

Reporter Aaron Deane spent time with two different churches to see how congregations have adapted their services during this difficult year.

Click the above podcast to listen and learn more.