The State of Churches: Congregations staying together while worshiping apart

WNCT Podcast Network

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — WNCT continues its look at COVID-19’s impact on our state and every day lives nearly a year into the pandemic.

Houses of worship have felt the impact of the pandemic for more than a year. At first, church doors were shut to help stop to spread of the virus, but amazingly it opened a new opportunity to spread the word.

Reporter Aaron Deane spent time with two different churches to see how congregations have adapted their services during this difficult year.

Click the above podcast to listen and learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV