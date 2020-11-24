What The Politics?! Ep. 10: Church and state … how separate are they?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This week we are looking at the role religion plays in American politics.

The separation of church and state comes from the first clause in the Bill of Rights where it says, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.”

But is church and state really separate in our political atmosphere? We wanted to know what role religion plays for both candidates and voters. Is it healthy to incorporate religious beliefs into political ideologies? Is it dangerous to mix the two?

For this episode of What The Politics?!, Victoria Holmes and Emily Cervarich are joined in this conversation by Dr. Brad Lockerbie from East Carolina University. In his teaching career, Dr. Lockerbie was also a professor at the University of Georgia. His areas of research include race, religion and politics.

Lockerbie has written extensively on economics and politics, voting behavior and public opinion polling. Lockerbie’s work has appeared in the Social Science Quarterly, the American Journal of Political Science, Political Research Quarterly, Public Opinion Quarterly, Public Choice and many others.

Lockerbie is the author of:

Do Voters Look to the Future? Economics and Elections, published in SUNY Press.

(Coauthor) Maybe it is More than a Joke: Satire, Mobilization, and Political Participation, published in Social Science Quarterly.

