What The Politics?! Ep. 12: COVID-19 vaccine tests, bioethics and public policy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The COVID-19 vaccine is one of the most anticipated medical treatments in recent years. With a vaccine candidate inching closer to approval, questions are forming beyond the vaccine’s effectiveness.

Join us on this episode of What The Politics?! as we discuss with East Carolina University’s Hugh Lee of the school’s Department of Bioethics and Interdisciplinary Studies about the moral dilemmas surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine, ethical issues in public policy and how the US determines the first candidates.

More about Hugh Lee:

Lee holds a B.A. from Davidson College and a J.D. from the Florida State University College of Law. Prior to joining East Carolina University, Lee taught for 19 years at the University of Alabama School of Law, where he taught a variety of courses over his career, including the Elder Law Clinic, the Civil Clinic, and the Foreclosure Relief Clinic. With a special interest in elder and disability law, he directed the Elder Law Clinic, served on the Executive Committee of the Center for Mental Health and Aging, taught in the graduate school and department of psychology on issues related to aging, served on the board of several aging advocacy groups, served on the Executive Committee of the elder law section of the Alabama State Bar, and won grants from the Administration on Aging, the Alabama Department of Senior Services and the Alabama Attorney General’s office.