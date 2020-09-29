What The Politics?! EP.2: Presidential Debates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The first presidential debate kicks of tonight, with over 100 million expected viewers to watch. Voters will tune in from all over the country, but do debates actually sway and inform voters about candidates, or are voters minds already made up?

Victoria and Emily sit down with Dr. Peter Francia, a political science professor at ECU, and talk about the history of debates in America and its impacts on voters.

