What The Politics?! Ep.4: Civic Participation and Influence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) In today’s political stage, civic participation is more important than ever.

Attending protests, voting, participating in petitions, paying taxes, and more. So what is pushing people into civic engagement? Is it positive affirmations of candidates and their policies? Or is it an injustice and want for a change?

Victoria and Emily sit to chat with Asher D. Hildebrand, Associate Professor of the Practice in the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University. Before joining the Sanford faculty, Hildebrand served for nearly 15 years in Congress and on political campaigns. Including working as the Director of Policy and Research for President Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign in North Carolina.

New episodes every Tuesday. Join the conversation!

