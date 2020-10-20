What The Politics?! Ep. 5: Political advertising, a serious business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Political advertising is a serious business. But, the methods and content aren’t always so serious.

Between questionable ethics and the rise of technological tools, political advertisements are blurring the line between fair accusations to misleading attacks.

Victoria and Emily are joined by Dr. Mary Brinson, a Political Scientist and Communications professor from the University of San Diego, to discuss the nature of political advertisements in modern-day elections.

