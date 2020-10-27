What The Politics?! Ep. 6: Questions about voting, the process, and more

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Election Day is just 7 days away. November 3 will see tons of ballots and much anticipation. Many people across the country have already cast their votes with early voting sites and absentee ballots.

The Associated Press reported on October 26, that a total of over 58.6 million ballots have been cast countrywide so far. That already surpasses the 58 million early votes cast in the 2016 race.

Nearly 3.5 million votes have been cast so far in North Carolina, which equates to about a 48% voter turnout.

We asked you, the listener, to write to us here at What The Politics?! with your questions, concerns, and comments about voting and the voting process this year. And we brought on a specialist to help answer those questions.

Victoria and Emily are joined this episode by Trey Cash, Director for Greene County’s Board of Elections. Cash is currently in his second term as Director.

He previously worked for the Greene County Emergency Services and North Carolina Division of Emergency Management for over 6 years combined. A spokesperson for the Greene County Board of Elections said, “Trey has been innovative in making the Board of Elections more accessible to members of the public. He is dedicated to making the elections process inclusive of all Greene County citizens and their input.”

New episodes every Tuesday.

Join the conversation!

Click here to subscribe on Spotify and on Apple Podcasts.