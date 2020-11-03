What The Politics?! Ep. 7: Political Interests Groups, Lobbyists

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Victoria and Emily are joined by Dr. Peter Francia, a professor of political science and director of the Center for Survey Research at East Carolina University.

Today, Dr. Francia tells us the role political interest groups and lobbyists have in our democracy, and how they influence election outcomes.

More about Dr. Francia – Dr. Francia is the author of several academic books and articles on the subjects of campaign finance, interest groups, public opinion, and American elections. He’s published several academic articles and books, including Guide to Interest Groups and Lobbying in the United States.

