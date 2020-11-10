What The Politics?! Ep. 8: Building relationships across the aisle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Last week could be called one of the most divisive Presidential Elections of our lifetime. And it still isn’t totally over.

As we move forward, and as a new political party may soon take hold of the White House, the question is…how do we bridge those gaps across the political aisle now?

Victoria and Emily are joined by Major Garrett, CBS New’s Chief Washington Correspondent. Garrett is also the host of “The Takeout”, a weekly multi-platform interview show on politics, policy, and pop culture available on CBSN. Prior to being at CBS, Garrett was the Chief White House Correspondent for CNN. He later held the same position at FOX News. In 2018, Garrett left FOX to join National Journal. Before joining television, Garrett wrote and reported for the Washington Times, the Houston Post, the Las Vegas Review Journal, the Amarillo Globe-News, U.S. News, and World Report.

