What The Politics?! Ep. 9: Censorship and content moderation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Over the past few elections, social media has become more and more prevalent. And there’s no doubt it held a large role in this year’s presidential election.

With so many social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more, how are these companies ensuring safe and transparent information for their users? Should certain ads be banned or restricted? What are the rules on censorship?

It’s clear that social media has opened the door for different generations and people from all walks of life to join in the conversation, and receive new information about all sorts of topics.

So what role did social media have in this years election? And what are some of the issues surrounding censorship these platforms?

For this episode of What The Politics?!, Victoria and Emily are joined by Professor Daniel Kreiss. He is an associate professor in the Hussman School of Journalism and Media at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Kreiss is also a principal researcher of the UNC Center for Information, Technology, and Public Life.

Kreiss’ main field of study is how emerging technologies and social media impact politics, elections, and civic affairs. Kreiss is an affiliated fellow of the Information Society Project at Yale Law School. He received a Ph.D. In Communication from Stanford University.

Recently, Kreiss’ expertise has been cited in The New York Times, Yahoo Finance, and The Washington Post, among others.

Kreiss has also written two books related to the topic:

Taking Our Country Back: The Crafting of Networked Politics from Howard Dean to Barack Obama (Oxford University Press, 2012.)

Prototype Politics: Technology-Intensive Campaigning and the Data of Democracy (Oxford University Press, 2016.)

