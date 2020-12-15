What The Politics?! Episode 13: Whistleblowers; legalities and nuances

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Corruption, exposure, and protection. On this episode of What The Politics?!, we dive into the legalities and nuances surrounding whistleblowing.

Whistleblowing can happen on various levels, from a part-time employee making a complaint to HR to a government insider coming forward about corruption and fraud.

The Government Accountability Project describes a whistleblower as, “an employee who discloses information that they reasonably believe is ‘evidence of illegality, gross waste or fraud. mismanagement, abuse of power, general wrongdoing, or a substantial and specific danger to public health and safety’.”

Although there are many laws and protections in-place that protect these types of people from coming forward with information, whistleblowing is no light matter. Coming forward means putting your reputation on the line, which can often result in retaliation such as getting fired or being harassed.

So why is whistleblowing important, or is it? Why do whistleblowers go through all that trouble just to come forward? What do whistleblower protections laws and protections look like under the current administration compared to the previous administration?

On this episode of What The Politics?!, we are joined by Stephen M. Kohn, one of the nation’s leading whistleblower attorneys. Kohn has represented whistleblowers since 1984. His law firm, Kohn, Kohn, & Colapinto, LLP has been honored by the National Law Journal, and he is a founding attorney Trustee of the National Whistleblower Legal Defense & Education Fund. Kohn is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of The National Whistleblower Center, as well as serving as Co-Chair of the Whistleblowers Leadership Council.

Kohn has written several books on the subject including, “The New Whistleblower’s Handbook: A Step-by-Step Guide to Doing What’s Right and Protecting Yourself” (Lyons Press, 3rd Edition 2017).

Kohn is also featured in the 60-minutes episode, “Banking: A Crack In the Swiss Vault,” about major whistleblower, Swiss Banker Bradley Birkenfeld.

