What The Politics?! Episode 14: National Security; transparency and legal issues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In the last episode of What The Politics?!, we dove into the topic of whistleblowers, people who expose what they believe to be evidence of wrongdoing.

In this week’s episode, we wanted to venture a little deeper, and discuss national security as a whole.

We’ll talk about transparency, and what role the government has in divulging information pertaining to national security to the public. What is that fine line between the “need-to-know” for public safety, and keeping information under wraps?

In this episode, we speak with an attorney specializing in national security who tells us about his experience addressing legal issues related to this topic. He gives us his thoughts on controversial people like Edward Snowden and Julian Assange. We discuss concerns about the legislation, and protection acts when it comes to whistleblowers and national security criminals.

On this episode of What The Politics?!, Victoria and Emily are joined by Attorney Bradley P. Moss. Moss is a partner at the Washington, D.C. Law Office of Mark S. Zaid, P.C., where he has represented countless individuals (including whistleblowers) serving within the intelligence community. Moss specializes in litigation on matters relating to national security, federal employment and security clearance law, as well as the Freedom of Information Act/Privacy Act. He served as Deputy Executive Director of the James Madison Project since June 2007. He also currently serves on the Board of Directors for the National Military Intelligence Association. Moss has been quoted in articles from The Washington Post, The Washington Examiner, Politico, The Federal Times, The Atlantic Wire, The Daily Caller, and The Daily Beast.

Bradley P. Moss, Esq.

