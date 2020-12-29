What The Politics?! Episode 15: Meeting local representatives

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In this epidose of What The Politics?! we begin something that’s been in the front of our minds since starting this podcast: speaking with local representatives and legistlators, to get their take on the political arena today.

We want to bring these people into your homes, make them more attainable and accessible to you the viewer, to help you better understand who is representing you and what they stand for.

In our first segment of bringing on local leaders, we are excited to have Brian Farkas, member-elect for North Carolina’s District 9. We talk with Farkas about his recent campaign election, issues he wants to address while in office, and how his young energy brings a new enthusiasm to the political field.

Brian Farkas was raised in Pitt County and graduated from J.H. Rose High School. Following high school graduation, he attended the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where he earned his Bachelors in Political Science and a minor in Economics. Farkas also received a Masters in Public Administration from UNC-Chapel Hill.

Farkas has served on many boards and commissions in the Pitt County area, from being vice-chair for the City of Greenville Public Transportation and Parking Commission to being the only-two term president in the history of the Greenville Museum of Art. In 2019, Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Farkas to serve on the Disciplinary Hearing Commission of the North Carolina State Bar as a public member.

In November 2019, Farkas announced his candidacy to serve Pitt County’s 9th District in the North Carolina House of Representatives. In the 2020 general election, Farkas defeated Republican incumbent Perrin Jones for the seat. As a result, the seat flipped back to Democratic control for the first time since 2012.

