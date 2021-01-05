What The Politics?! Episode 16: Meeting local leaders – Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In this week’s episode of What The Politics?!, we continue our series of speaking with local leaders and representatives.

Our goal in this series is to make these leaders and representatives feel more accessible and familiar to you. After all, their job is to represent our best interests. So it’s important to know who they are, and be able to put a face to that name.

We also hope this series will encourage you to reach out to your local leaders and representatives, to help serve the interests and concerns in your community.

In this episode, we are excited to welcome the Mayor of Greenville, P.J. Connelly.

Connelly has been Greenville’s mayor since December of 2017. Before becoming mayor, Connelly served on the City of Greenville’s Planning and Zoning Commission, he was later elected to represent District 5 on Greenville’s City Council.

Connelly is actively involved in the community, including owning a real estate business with wife Jaclyn and being a member of the Junior League of Greenville. Prior to getting involved with local government, Connelly attended East Carolina University where he played baseball and graduated with a degree in finance.

After college, Connelly went on to play professional baseball for the Los Angeles Angels before returning to Greenville to start his real estate business.

Mayor P.J. Connelly of Greenville

