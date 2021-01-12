What The Politics?! Episode 17: Putting the D.C. riots into historical context

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – We are nearing one week after the riots at our nation’s capitol that left many shocked and concerned about the state of our democracy.

On this week’s episode of What The Politics?!, we speak with, Dr. William L. Barney, a history professor at UNC-Chapel Hill, to help us put the events of Jan. 6 into context. We explore similar situations in American history and what lead up to them, as well as exploring ideas on how to move forward. We discuss why it’s important to know and understand our history, so we don’t repeat it.

Barney received his MA and PhD from Columbia University. He currently works as a professor at UNC Chapel Hill specializing on the 19th century U.S., especially the antebellum south. He also has expertise in the research on the cultural and economic politics of secession.

Notable publications by Dr. Barney:

The Civil War and Reconstruction: A Student Companion (Oxford University Press, 2001)

Battleground for the Union: The Era of the Civil War and Reconstruction, 1848–1877 (Prentice Hall, Inc., 1990)

Passage of the Republic: An Interdisciplinary History of Nineteenth Century America (D.C. Heath, 1987)

The Secessionist Impulse: Alabama and Mississippi in 1860 (Princeton University Press, 1974)

Flawed Victory: New Perspective on the Civil War (Rowman & Littlefield, 1975)

The Road to Secession: A New Perspective on the Old South (Praeger, 1972)

