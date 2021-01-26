What The Politics?! Episode 19: The Lincoln Project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On this week’s episode of What The Politics?! we dive into the group known as the Lincoln Project.

Many people know them as the “Anti-Trump” group. Or you might have seen their trivial yet infamous ads targeting Republican lawmakers and the former president using humor and strategies learned through working on campaigns.

But there is a lot more to it than that.

The Lincoln Project is a Super PAC, or political action committee, that was created in December of 2017 by Republic strategists who were seeking to prevent Donald Trump’s re-election in 2020. Now that the election is over and Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, they say their focus now is on fighting ‘Trumpism’ in America. They also now aim their efforts on removing certain GOP lawmakers who supported the former president’s claims of election fraud.

Founders of The Lincoln Project are: George Conway, attorney and husband of former White House Advisor KellyAnne Conway; Steve Schmidt, former overseer of John McCain’s presidential campaign in 2000; John Weaver and media Consultant Rick Wilson.

On this episode of What The Politics?! we are joined by one of the Co-Founders of The Lincoln Project, Steve Schmidt. He was previously the Communications Director of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce in 2000, later becoming the spokesman of the National Republican Congressional Committee in 2001 and the Communications Director by 2002. Schmidt worked as a GOP public strategist, working on many Republican campaigns including President George W. Bush, California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Arizona Senator John McCain., In June of 2018, Schmidt announced his formal leave from the Republican Party, citing Trump’s policy of separating immigrant families at the U.S. border with Mexico as his reasoning. He now works on the Lincoln Project alongside his full-time job.

