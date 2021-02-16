What The Politics?! Episode 22: The John Locke Foundation, addressing state and federal policy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This week on What The Politics?!, we talk to someone from the John Locke Foundation about the group’s positions on different policies.

Created in 1990, the John Locke Foundation is a well-respected conservative think tank based in Raleigh, N.C. The group describes itself as “an independent, nonprofit think tank that would work ‘for truth, for freedom, and for the future of North Carolina.’”

JLF employs more than 20 full-time staff that included well-respected academics and journalists. It also publishes the Carolina Journal, a monthly, right-wing news site.

The John Locke Foundation works to uncover corruption and advocate for policy change within the state. The Carolina Journal has also become one of the top outlets for investigative journalism. JLF claims to be a conservative group but they do not align with any political party.

JLF has been vocal about its positions on topics like school reform, renewable energy, health care, toll roads, state budget and more. Here at What The Politics?!, we want to know what policies the group is focusing on now and how they plan to move forward in 2021.

We discussed current mainstream policies being talked about in our country like the minimum wage, stimulus checks and the censure of North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr.

Our guest this week is John Locke Foundation’s own senior political analyst, Mitch Koaki. He joined the John Locke Foundation as director of communications in December 2005 after spending more than four years as chief state government reporter for News 14 Carolina. That job included extensive coverage of the General Assembly and other topics for the 24-hour television news channel based in Raleigh and Charlotte.

Before News 14 Carolina, Kokai worked as a radio news reporter for seven years. He started a radio news department at WENC-AM in Whiteville, then led Chapel Hill’s award-winning radio news team at WCHL-AM. He spent two-and-half years as news director and assignment editor for Raleigh’s WPTF-AM.

Mitch is a Columbus, Ohio, native. He earned highest honors and highest distinction from the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

He has lived in North Carolina since 1989.

Mitch Kokai, Senior Political Analyst

