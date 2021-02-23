What The Politics?! Episode 23: Presidential Powers, Executive Orders and the Civil War

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – We are nearly two months into Joe Biden’s presidency. So far, President Biden has signed more than 50 executive orders.

In this week’s episode, we explore presidential power. How much power does the president actually have? How are their powers checked? How have these powers historically changed? What are the ‘red flags’ of presidential powers?

We also discuss executive orders and how they came to be. How much power do executive orders hold and who really has the power? Do executive orders tell us anything about that administration and their future success or failures?

Another aspect that we continue to follow and discuss is the political divide in our country. Our special guest specializes in the Civil War and American politics and helps us to further explore how our country has reached times of major divide in our history, how we got there and we can learn from those situations moving forward.

On this weeks episode, we are joined by Dr. James Finck from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. Finck has taught as USAO since 2011, teaching history and American history. His areas of specialty are the Civil War and American Politics.

Finck is also the chair of the Summer History Symposium and the USAO Summer History Camp, which are held together. Prior to joining the faculty at USAO, Finck taught at the University of Texas-Pan American and at Northwestern Arkansas at Fayetteville.

Finck received his B.A. from the College of William and Mary, Master’s from Virginia Tech, and Ph.D. at the University of Arkansas. He received/won the Kentucky Historical Society Research Fellowship, the Gordon G. McNeil Paper award, and the USAO Regents Award for Scholarly Activity.

Dr. Finck is the author of “Divided Loyalties: Kentucky’s Struggle for Armed Neutrality in the Civil War”, as well as ”Images of America: Chickasha”. Finck is also the author of the syndicated newspaper column “Historically Speaking.”

