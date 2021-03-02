What The Politics?! Episode 24: The future of the GOP, and divisions in the Democratic Party

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Digital reporters Victoria Holmes and Emily Cervarich speak with Dr. David McLannan, a professor and political analyst from Meredith College in North Carolina.

“The ideal for Aristotle is that well-informed people participate fully in the political system and that an informed citizenry starts with a rational understanding of political issues, their causes, and their effects.” Dr. David McLennan

For years there has been a noticeable divide among leaders in the Republican Party, and within the Democratic Party, we see a rise of “Democratic Socialist”. What’s behind these growing divides and how can the parties begin to move forward and repair internally? We question the influence of political “Dynasty Families”, the so-called “establishment”, and analyze how in touch our political leaders are with public reality.

We also look into the difference between the “old” and “new” Congressional leaders and how newer faces are the talk of the town.

For this week’s topic of discussion, we are joined by Professor of Political Science, David McLennan from Meredith College. Dr. McLennan received his B.A. and M.A. in Economics and Rhetoric in Communication Studies from the University of Virginia, and his Ph.D. in Communication Studies: Cognate Area- Politics from the University of Texas at Austin. In 2003, he co-founded the North Carolina Center of Women in Public Service. In 2015, Dr. McLennan founded the Meredith Poll, a statewide surgery of public opinion of North Carolina voters. He is also the author of Meredith College’s Status of Women in North Carolina Politics reports, the only statewide poll focused on women’s issues.

McLennan frequently serves as an expert political analyst, most recently in the 2020 elections appearing on C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, FOX News, Politico, Reuters, and Bloomberg. His research expertise includes: the impact of negative advertising on politics attitudes, image restoration for politicians in trouble, polling methodology, and barriers to women’s electoral success. Dr. McLennan believes that teaching extends beyond the classroom and that his knowledge should help the broader community understand the realities of local, state, and national politics.

