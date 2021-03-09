What The Politics?! Episode 25: A look into the opioid epidemic with Attorney General Josh Stein

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) In this week’s episode of What The Politics?! we give a sneak peak into a special project by our own Victoria Holmes.

She has been working on a multiple-episode series about the opioid epidemic in Eastern North Carolina. This project will begin airing the week of March 15. So be sure to stay tuned for that new and upcoming segment from WNCT.

For this episode, we want to touch on some of the basics when it comes to the opioid crisis. Reports tell us that the COVID-19 pandemic has exasperated opioid statistics across the country.

So, let’s look at it from a government level. What measures and resources are being provided to stop this deadly epidemic and how can we as a society help? We also look at legal issues surrounding the companies that manufacture these drugs and what lawsuits are being pursued.

But, we don’t want to give too much away just yet as this is just a peak into 9OYS Opioid Epidemic Series … so let’s get right into it!

For this podcast, we are joined by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. He was sworn in as North Carolina’s 50th Attorney General on January 1, 2017. Prior to serving as attorney general, Stein served as Senior Deputy Attorney General for Consumer Protection in the North Carolina Department of Justice from 2001 to 2008.

From 2009 to 2016, he served in the state Senate and was on a number of committees.

Stein earned his degrees from Dartmouth and Harvard University, receiving his law degree from Harvard. Attorney General Stein is very active in the prevention, education, and rehabilitation surrounding the opioid epidemic.

He has recently drafted three laws to combat the state’s epidemic: the Strengthen Opioid Misuse Prevention (STOP) Act, the Heroin and Opioid Prevention and Enforcement (HOPE) Act and the Synthetic Opioid Control Act.

