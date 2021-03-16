What The Politics?! Episode 26: The economics of COVID-19 down the road

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s been over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic hit our nation. Our country has seen the virus affect every aspect of life, from the housing market and small businesses to work and schooling.

In this week’s episode, we speak with an economist who helps us analyze the long-term effects the pandemic continues to have on the economy and how it could pan-out in the future.

Many Americans are also beginning to see that $1,400 stimulus check show up in their bank accounts. For many, these stimulus checks have been a saving grave throughout this pandemic. But, could America end up paying for those stimulus payments down the line? Are they hurting or harming the economy in the long run?

We discuss when economists and other experts predict that the country will return to a level of pre-pandemic, based on state and national indexes. Some experts even say this year’s 4th of July could look relatively normal. We also look into the possibility of another pandemic and whether a second shutdown would be detrimental to our economy, or if we now have the knowledge and skills to handle it.

We are joined by Dr. Michael Walden, a William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor and Extension Economist at North Carolina State University. Dr. Walden received his Ph.D. From Cornell University, and previously taught as a visiting professor at Duke University. He has also served on several local and state-level commissions.

He currently teaches consumer economics, economic outlook and public policy at NC State University along with being a member of the Graduate Economics faculty with The Poole College of Management.

Walden has published over 10 books including his most recent, “North Carolina Beyond the Connected Age: The Tar Heel State in 2050”. He currently directs “The North Carolina Economic Outlook”, a semiannual economic forecast, as well as hosting a daily radio show On The Airwaves – Mike and Mary Walden, and writing for his biweekly column “You Decide”, which is carried by over 40 newspapers in the state.

Walden has won numerous academic and public awards, including two “Champion-Tuck Awards for Excellence in Broadcasting”, the “UNC Board of Governor’s Award for Excellence in Public Service” in 2010, the “Order of the Long Leaf Pine” in 2013, and the “Holladay Medal for Excellence” from North Carolina State University in 2014.

Dr. Michael Walden, Ph.D.

New episodes of What the Politics?! come every Tuesday. Join the conversation!

We want to hear from you! Send us an email with questions you want to be answered, topics you want to hear and guests you’d like brought on. We want you to feel just as much a part of this conversation as we are!

Email either Emily, or Victoria: ECervarich@wnct.com ; ViHolmes@wnct.com or message them on Twitter: @emily_c_tv ; @VicAntHol.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify and on Apple Podcasts.